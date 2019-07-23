Tough Day for the Boris-Hating Punditocracy

Today is a tough day for journalists and columnists who will never be as successful as Boris, particularly the ones that wrote him off.

Incredible to think of Gove’s rear view mirror in last 7 days: instrumental in #Brexit, ending Cameron’s career and now finishing Boris’s. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) June 30, 2016

And what happened to Gove?

I suddenly think Boris isn’t going to be Prime Minister anymore. — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) August 12, 2012





Of course it’s not just the pundits who wrote Boris off:

As Brexiteers celebrate tonight, spare a thought for the principled haters and even the mere detesters of Boris, Rafael Behr, Matthew d’Ancona, Philip Collins‏, Polly Toynbee, Owen Jones and not forgetting, of course, Mathew Parris. It can’t be easy for them…

