Richard Tice Suing Femi for Libel Over Anti-Semitism Claims

The Brexit-bashing Twitterati have finally been starting to feel the consequences of putting out their endless stream of slurs and abuse against Brexiteers – last week the Guardian paid up in full after defaming Isabel Oakeshott. Now it’s 29-year-old ‘youth activist’ Femi Oluwole who is facing legal action over a series of tweets he put out last week trying to link Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice with anti-Semitism over a tweet sent out by Leave.EU last year. Tice’s lawyers asked Femi to withdraw the the tweets by Saturday night but he failed to do so, Tice has now initiated formal legal proceedings…

Tice left Leave.EU in June 2016, the tweet Femi was highlighting is from over two years later in October 2018. Last time Tice launched libel action his lawyers Wedlake Bell won him an apology and costs from SNP MEP Alyn Smith and an on-air Newsnight apology. Femi likes to go on about his legal credentials, he’s about to find up whether they stack up in a court of law…