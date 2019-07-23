Mark Spencer Confirmed as Next Chief Whip

Former dairy farmer, MP since 2010, and whip since 2017 Mark Spencer has been confirmed as the first appointment Boris will make to his Cabinet when he become Prime Minsiter tomorrow. Spencer will take on the unenviable brief of Chief Whip, and is helping the transition team today. As the Tory+DUP majority is set to stand at just three votes, it won’t be an easy job…

UPDATE: Cabinet moves are not expected until tomorrow but there have been some adviser moves today – Sky’s Chief Financial Officer Andrew Griffith has been appointed as a corporate adviser, while May’s Principal Private Secretary Peter Hill is resigning and will be replaced by Boris’s own choice of civil servant. Will other senior civil servants strongly associated with the May regime also be moving on…?

UPDATE: David Frost is reportedly joining Boris’s team in the Olly Robbins role – Frost is the CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry and was previously Boris’ SpAd and the boss of the Scotch Whisky Association. The LCCI have arguably been the most pragmatic industry group towards Brexit under his tenure, it’s definitely a boost for Brexit…