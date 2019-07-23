French Deputies Boycott “Apocalyptic Guru” Greta Thunberg

French MPs are starting to wake up to the fact that a 16-year old who wanders the world peddling miss-truths, telling people the end is nigh, and calling for the destruction of the global economic system as we know it may not be the best authority to blindly and uncritically rely on. Thunberg was invited to speak in the French Assemblée Nationale today, some French Deputies actually organised a boycott. Unlike British MPs who are happy to just fawn over someone who speaks casually about decimating the global economy…

Guillame Larrivé, presidential candidate from centre-right Les Republicains wrote:

“I call on fellow MPs to boycott @GretaThunberg in the National Assembly. To fight climate change intelligently, we do not need apocalyptic gurus, but scientific progress and political courage.”

Fellow Republicains MP Julien Aubert said:

“I respect the freedom to think … but do not count on me to applaud a prophetess in shorts, “Nobel Fear Prize”. The planet yes, green business, no.”

Thunberg’s response was that she had “never met a climate activist who was in it for money.” Evidently she didn’t have the time to meet John Gummer when she was last in the UK…