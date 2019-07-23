Brexit Party on Boris’s Case Already

The Brexit Party certainly aren’t planning to give Boris an easy ride, Nigel Farage and Richard Tice have already put out a statement warning that they will hold his feet to the fire on delivering Brexit by October 31st:

Farage: “I wish Boris Johnson well as Prime Minister with his ‘do or die’ pledge to deliver Brexit on October 31. It is ‘do or die’ not just for Brexit, but for the future of the Conservative party too. Does he have the courage to deliver for the country?”

Tice: “The Conservative members who have just elected Boris Johnson, and the voters who support him, are clear in their support for delivering Brexit on time. But can we trust him? He and the party he now leads have just 100 days to deliver. Boris is not well known for honouring his word on Brexit, since he voted for the terrible Withdrawal Agreement after calling it vassalage. The Brexit Party stands ready to fight a general election, contesting all 650 seats across the UK. We are the only party that can be trusted to deliver on Brexit.”