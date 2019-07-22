Tributes Pour in for Sir Alan Duncan

I am surprised this even counts as news https://t.co/8ojYssw0OC — Steve Double MP (@stevedouble) July 22, 2019

The most insensitive and heartless response I’ve ever received from a minister in relation to a constituency issue was from Sir Alan. Letter writing is obviously not his forte. https://t.co/Gh8EmOmzSX — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) July 22, 2019

Oh no. I’m devastated. 😭 Cried a river. He was such a… a… Anyway, what’s for lunch?#tinyviolin 🎻 https://t.co/Mrpu8oGuzu — Ben Bradley MP (@bbradleymp) July 22, 2019

Evergreen memories of a principled statesman. https://t.co/ujxZQd4F9E — Stewart Jackson (@BrexitStewart) July 22, 2019

A nation mourns https://t.co/uAYRp06M8n — Sarah Vine (@WestminsterWAG) July 22, 2019

In my view, pre-emptive ministerial resignations (If reports are true) in case your own democratically-elected Party Leader is not to your liking are absurd. And I say that as a committed @Jeremy_Hunt supporter. Such moves make a Corbyn Government one step more likely. — Greg Hands (@GregHands) July 22, 2019

UPDATE:

We understand Sir Alan Duncan has had his request to make a statement in the House of Commons on his resignation rejected by Speaker John Bercow. Fair to say he’s not happy about it. — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) July 22, 2019

Turns out Parliament’s pre-eminent puffed-up egomaniac isn’t keen on being upstaged by another one…