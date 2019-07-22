Toggle navigation
Regime Change Resignations
Officially resigned:
Alan Duncan
Preemptively announced:
David Gauke
Phillip Hammond
There will be more…
People:
Alan Duncan
July 22, 2019 at 9:42 am
