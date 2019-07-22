Charlie Elphicke Charged With Sexual Assault

Tory MP for Dover and Deal Charlie Elphicke has been charged by the CPS with three counts of sexual assault against two different women. He will appear in court in September…
The CPS have put out a statement:
“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Elphicke after reviewing a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police.
“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Elphicke are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”