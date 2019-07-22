Bercow Thwarts Duncan’s Pre-Emptive Coup Attempt

Alan Duncan’s self-congratulatory resignation as foreign minister in the middle of one of the biggest British foreign policy crises in recent times has at least achieved one thing – it’s managed to find John Bercow’s limit. Remarkably, Duncan wanted Bercow to hold an emergency debate on the “merits of the newly chosen Leader of the Conservative Party” and whether he can form a Government. Before he even becomes Prime Minister:

Even Bercow wasn’t prepared to entertain Duncan’s delusions at this stage – a second slap in the face for Duncan after he snubbed his request to make a resignation statement in the Commons. Parliament’s most puffed-up popinjay not willing to share his perch…