Tobias Ellwood Fudges Boris Resignation Question

Tobias Ellwood has been one of the most outspoken ministers against no deal, still he repeatedly dodged the question whether he would resign rather than serve in a Boris Johnson government, despite starting his answer with “I’m going to make it very very clear”. Looks like he’s leaning towards a Rudd-style careerist fudge rather than becoming a Hammond headbanger…

Funnily enough Guido found a lot to agree with him on, ‘no deal’ actually means a lot of smaller side deals with the EU, we do now know a lot more about ‘no deal’ after the EU published extensive contingency planning last March, and we can sort out the Northern Ireland backstop. Just the kind of can do attitude the UK needs!