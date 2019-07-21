Coveney Begins No Deal Blame Game Already

The new PM hasn’t even been announced and Irish Deputy PM Simon Coveney is already trying to pass the buck on no deal, sticking to his line that the backstop is the only game in town so it’ll be the fault of the Brits if a deal doesn’t go through because of it. Never mind the fact that his government has already published plans for checks away from the border if there’s no deal…
Why I Helped Expose Darroch Cables | Steven Edginton
Melody Makers; Jewish Gift to Music | ConservativeWoman
Electoral Commission Put Grimes Through Hell | Telegraph
Varadkar’s Backstop Gamble Could Cost Ireland | Liam Halligan
LOTO Planned to Pack Anti-Semitism Panel | Tom Rayner
Sargeant Inquest Spotlights Murky Welsh Politics | Neil Hudgell
What Does Conservatism Mean? | Comment Central
Why I’m Delighted for Darren Grimes | Stephen Daisley
von der Leyen the Fanatical European Federalist | Nigel Farage
Time for Truth on the Trans Sport Farce | ConWoman
Bring on Boris, Brexit and Freedom | Free Market Tories
Ian Austin Appointed Trade Envoy to Israel | Jewish News
Farewell to Andrew Neil’s This Week | Diane Abbott
Boris Calls For Cross Party Social Care Settlement | Express
Hammond Delivers Final Act of Rebellion | Telegraph
Melody Makers; Jewish Gift to Music | ConservativeWoman
Electoral Commission Put Grimes Through Hell | Telegraph
Varadkar’s Backstop Gamble Could Cost Ireland | Liam Halligan
LOTO Planned to Pack Anti-Semitism Panel | Tom Rayner
Sargeant Inquest Spotlights Murky Welsh Politics | Neil Hudgell
What Does Conservatism Mean? | Comment Central
Why I’m Delighted for Darren Grimes | Stephen Daisley
von der Leyen the Fanatical European Federalist | Nigel Farage
Time for Truth on the Trans Sport Farce | ConWoman
Bring on Boris, Brexit and Freedom | Free Market Tories
Ian Austin Appointed Trade Envoy to Israel | Jewish News
Farewell to Andrew Neil’s This Week | Diane Abbott
Boris Calls For Cross Party Social Care Settlement | Express
Hammond Delivers Final Act of Rebellion | Telegraph