Coveney Begins No Deal Blame Game Already

The new PM hasn’t even been announced and Irish Deputy PM Simon Coveney is trying to pass the buck on no deal already, sticking to his line that the backstop is the only game in town so it’ll be the fault of the Brits if a deal doesn’t go through because of it. Never mind the fact that his government has already published plans for checks away from the border if there’s no deal…

Tags: , , ,
People:
July 21, 2019 at 1:45 pm

Seen Elsewhere

NHS Cash for New Labour SpAds NHS Cash for New Labour SpAds