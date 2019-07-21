Burgon Bungles Attempt to Browbeat Sophy Ridge

Richard Burgon evidently hasn’t done much to refine his interview technique since his mauling by Emma Barnett over the lies he told about his Zionist rant. This time the ham-fisted Corbynista tried to browbeat Sophy Ridge by trying to turn the questions round and claiming she hadn’t read Gloria De Piero’s resignation speech. Which she obviously had. Downright embarrassing yet again from the man who wants to be Justice Secretary…
