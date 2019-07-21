Burgon Airbrushes Labour Candidate’s ‘Disgraceful’ Past

All too predictably, Labour have managed to select someone to fight Boris Johnson in Uxbridge who’s already been involved in an anti-Semitism scandal before he even became a candidate. The past output of Ali Milani includes:

“Nah u won’t mate. It’ll cost you a pound #jew.” “Israel has no right to exist” “@piersmorgan u are a zionist and corperate [sic] jackass”

Richard Burgon was challenged over why he was campaigning for a candidate who had said that, Burgon said the tweets were “disgraceful” but Milani shouldn’t be barred because of tweets he sent “when he was a teenager” and it was all ok now because he had been a “programme of learning” since then. Burgon didn’t reveal whether he’d been on an education course himself after his own Zionist rant…

Funnily enough that doesn’t seem to have stopped Milani from working with organisations like “Friends of Al Aqsa”, a Leicester-based group which supports Hamas and advocates the elimination of Israel. At least he’s in good company, Friends of Al Aqsa also donated to Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership campaign and paid for his trip to meet Hamas in 2010. Par for the course in Corbyn’s Labour Party…