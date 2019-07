A photo cock up by The Telegraph has meant that the Brexit Party have been given a free full page ad in today’s issue, worth up to £70,000. Yesterday’s issue carried a version of the ad that appeared to put Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice behind bars. Today he’s been uncaged…

Brexit party sources tell Guido they’re sure this couldn’t have been an accident, saying “that’s not how graphics work”. Still, they’ll be chuffed with an extra day of a free ad…