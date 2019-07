Looks like not all of Team Corbyn were too happy with his decision last week to formally announce that Labour would campaign for Remain. Former close aide Laura Murray, now Labour’s controversial Head of Complaints, just happened to change her public Facebook profile picture to feature a Norwegian ‘Nei Til EU’ [No to EU] bag. The same day Corbyn announced the switch…

Who’d have guessed that Corbyn’s inner circle were still diehard eurosceptics…