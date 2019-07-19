Sexist Smearing of Oakeshott Costs Guardian Five-Figure Sum

Remember that outrageously sexist piece that defamed Isabel Oakeshott in The Guardian? Guido covered it in some detail here. Isabel hired the “rottweiler of the right” hardball lawyer Donal Blaney to secure the removal of the comments and an apology by 4pm today. Wisely The Guardian caved in before the deadline.

This has now appeared under the article:

“This satirical sketch originally included a comment – fictitious, of course – which could have been interpreted as being of a sexual and vulgar nature about Isabel Oakeshott. Although this was not our intention, we acknowledge the potential for distress and misinterpretation and we apologise to her for any distress this has caused.”

A further clarification/correction will appear in the print edition tomorrow and will go up elsewhere on the appropriate page on The Guardian website. It will be tweeted out by The Guardian about now too. In simple terms, however, it is game, set and match. The Guardian has agreed to pay a five-figure damages and costs settlement and to apologise for the sordid things it wrote about Isabel. Let’s not forget how John Crace at first tried to spin the trashy, sexist smearing of Oakeshott as somehow an allusion to the “tooth fairy”. Brexit has driven people mad…