‘Britain’s Brexit Crisis’ Panorama Highlights

Guido brings you the must see moments from last night’s BBC Panorama. The programme revealed the UK negotiating team never really wanted to leave, and that Theresa May never threatened to walk away from the talks. Watch it in full here

July 19, 2019 at 3:22 pm

