Sadiq Launching Policy He Can’t Even Implement Tomorrow

Sadiq Khan’s flagship rent control policy is finally set to be rolled out tomorrow after multiple delays – evidently they decided last Thursday wasn’t the ideal time for it after all. Rumour has it that it’ll be Len “f***ing disgrace” McCluskey’s Unite Union who will have the dubious honour of hosting the launch of Sadiq’s dire policy. The policy which has either pushed rents sharply up or rental accommodation quality and supply sharply down pretty much everywhere it’s been introduced…

Except as Sadiq well knows, he doesn’t even have the powers to implement rent control policies himself, so his launch tomorrow is actually just an exercise in posturing and begging the Government to give him new powers to do so, which obviously no sane Government is going to do. Although given how frantically May’s been pushing through left-wing policies as part of her ‘legacy’ maybe it’s not so futile after all…