Lords Cheer Baroness Hayter After Corbyn Sacking

Baroness Hayter was cheered across the House of the Lords – as enthusiastically as the Lords ever cheer anything – as she took her seat on the backbenches after being dramatically sacked by Jeremy Corbyn last night. Hayter accused Corbyn of having a bunker mentality, Corbyn naturally thought the best way to prove he didn’t was by sacking her. Instant justice for people who criticise Corbyn, anti-Semitism cases just kicked into the long grass…
Theresa May: Patron Saint of the Soggy Centre | Telegraph
Brokenshire Apologises to Scruton | Mail
Your Choice: Brexit or the Union | Comment Central
Another European IMF Chief Would be Scandalous | Ambrose E-P
The EU Is Crippling Our NHS | Giles Fraser
von der Leyen Makes Life Difficult for Remainers | ConHome
Corbyn Sacks Labour Deputy Lords Leader | Times
Legal Challenges to Prorogation Futile | Lord Sumption
Whats Wrong With Trump’s “Go-Home” Tweets? | Matthew Parris
Boris Lines Up Brexiteer Moylan for Brexit Role | Telegraph
Back to the Future at the Durham Miners’ Gala | CapX
Civil War at the People’s Vote Campaign | Alex Wickham
May’s Desperate Legacy Will Cost Us All | Matthew Lesh
Brexit Be Damned: Fintech Sector Record Growth | FinExtra
What Should the Next US Ambassador Do? | CapX
Brokenshire Apologises to Scruton | Mail
Your Choice: Brexit or the Union | Comment Central
Another European IMF Chief Would be Scandalous | Ambrose E-P
The EU Is Crippling Our NHS | Giles Fraser
von der Leyen Makes Life Difficult for Remainers | ConHome
Corbyn Sacks Labour Deputy Lords Leader | Times
Legal Challenges to Prorogation Futile | Lord Sumption
Whats Wrong With Trump’s “Go-Home” Tweets? | Matthew Parris
Boris Lines Up Brexiteer Moylan for Brexit Role | Telegraph
Back to the Future at the Durham Miners’ Gala | CapX
Civil War at the People’s Vote Campaign | Alex Wickham
May’s Desperate Legacy Will Cost Us All | Matthew Lesh
Brexit Be Damned: Fintech Sector Record Growth | FinExtra
What Should the Next US Ambassador Do? | CapX