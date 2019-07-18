Jeremy Hunt Apologises for Accidentally Missing Key Vote

It turns out PM hopeful Jeremy Hunt wasn’t paired after all for the Government’s heavy defeat, he’s now apologised for missing the votes as “I thought I was slipped and it turns out I was not”:

I missed votes today because I thought I was slipped and it turns out I was not.Apologies to my colleagues & Whips https://t.co/Nlm1Yaen8R position is that parliament should NOT restrict the hands of an incoming govt in this way & I remain opposed to how parl voted — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 18, 2019

He’s a details guy…