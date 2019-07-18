Jeremy Hunt Apologises for Accidentally Missing Key Vote

It turns out PM hopeful Jeremy Hunt wasn’t paired after all for the Government’s heavy defeat, he’s now apologised for missing the votes as “I thought I was slipped and it turns out I was not”:

He’s a details guy…

People:
July 18, 2019 at 3:13 pm

Seen Elsewhere

NHS Cash for New Labour SpAds NHS Cash for New Labour SpAds
Judges Rule Boris Right About £350m Judges Rule Boris Right About £350m