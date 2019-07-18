BBC To Recruit Over 75s Licence Fee Gestapo

As the BBC licence fee row drags on, it has today been revealed that the BBC is recruiting a crack team to make ‘personal visits’ demanding of those aged over 75 to see their licence fee papers and force those without to hand over what little cash they have to continue using their televisions. The BBC’s corporate director of policy has claimed this new team of intimidating enforcers will be separate from the BBC’s ‘enquiry officers’ who are currently responsible for forcing people to cash up for the company’s deeply unpopular tax. This new team reminds Guido of another group who used mass intimidation of without fear of repercussion…