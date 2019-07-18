The 47 Tories Who Rebelled on the Grieve Amendment

The division lists are out after the Government’s crushing defeat by 41 votes on Grieve’s latest Brexit-blocking amendment. 17 Tory MPs voted directly against the Bill, including DCMS Minister Margo James who resigned to do so:
- Guto Bebb
- Steve Brine
- Alistair Burt
- Jonathan Djanogly
- Justine Greening
- Dominic Grieve
- Sam Gyimah
- Richard Harrington
- Margot James (resigned)
- Phillip Lee
- Jeremy Lefroy
- Oliver Letwin
- Paul Masterton
- Sarah Newton
- Antoinette Sandbach
- Keith Simpson
- Ed Vaizey
A further 30 Tory MPs also broke the three line whip and abstained, including Philip Hammond, David Gauke, Greg Clark and Rory Stewart. Karen Bradley and Jeremy Hunt also abstained but they were reportedly paired, while other MPs may also have had legitimate reason to be absent. Government MPs in bold:
- Richard Benyon
- Peter Bottomley
- Karen Bradley (paired)
- Graham Brady
- Greg Clark
- Ken Clarke
- Alan Duncan
- Vicky Ford
- David Gauke
- Cheryl Gillan
- Zac Goldsmith (paired)
- Damian Green
- Philip Hammond
- Stephen Hammond
- John Hayes
- Simon Hoare
- Jeremy Hunt (paired)
- Caroline Johnson
- Gillian Keegan
- Pauline Latham
- Huw Merriman
- Anne Milton
- Bob Neill
- Matthew Offord
- Victoria Prentis
- Nicholas Soames
- Caroline Spelman
- Rory Stewart
- Julian Sturdy
- Tom Tugendhat
Word is already going round that May’s whipping was lacklustre in order to leave her successor a poisoned chalice…