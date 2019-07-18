The 47 Tories Who Rebelled on the Grieve Amendment

The division lists are out after the Government’s crushing defeat by 41 votes on Grieve’s latest Brexit-blocking amendment. 17 Tory MPs voted directly against the Bill, including DCMS Minister Margo James who resigned to do so:

Guto Bebb

Steve Brine

Alistair Burt

Jonathan Djanogly

Justine Greening

Dominic Grieve

Sam Gyimah

Richard Harrington

Margot James (resigned)

(resigned) Phillip Lee

Jeremy Lefroy

Oliver Letwin

Paul Masterton

Sarah Newton

Antoinette Sandbach

Keith Simpson

Ed Vaizey

A further 30 Tory MPs also broke the three line whip and abstained, including Philip Hammond, David Gauke, Greg Clark and Rory Stewart. Karen Bradley and Jeremy Hunt also abstained but they were reportedly paired, while other MPs may also have had legitimate reason to be absent. Government MPs in bold:

Richard Benyon

Peter Bottomley

Karen Bradley (paired)

(paired) Graham Brady

Greg Clark

Ken Clarke

Alan Duncan

Vicky Ford

David Gauke

Cheryl Gillan

Zac Goldsmith (paired)

Damian Green

Philip Hammond

Stephen Hammond

John Hayes

Simon Hoare

Jeremy Hunt (paired)

(paired) Caroline Johnson

Gillian Keegan

Pauline Latham

Huw Merriman

Anne Milton

Bob Neill

Matthew Offord

Victoria Prentis

Nicholas Soames

Caroline Spelman

Rory Stewart

Julian Sturdy

Tom Tugendhat

Word is already going round that May’s whipping was lacklustre in order to leave her successor a poisoned chalice…