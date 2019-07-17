UK Fintech Growth Hits Record High Despite Brexit

UK fintech growth is at record levels this year: UK fintech startups have already managed to secure £2.34 billion of investment in the first six months of 2019 – despite the expectation that Brexit would happen in March. The sector is well on course to smash last year’s record of £2.66 billion.

It comes just after yesterday’s ONS figures showed wages rising at 3.6%, the fastest rate since 2008, while unemployment is at a 45-year low and inflation is steady at its target of 2%. Still waiting for Osborne’s “immediate and profound” economic shock…