UK Fintech Growth Hits Record High Despite Brexit

UK fintech growth is at record levels this year: UK fintech startups have already managed to secure £2.34 billion of investment in the first six months of 2019 – despite the expectation that Brexit would happen in March. The sector is well on course to smash last year’s record of £2.66 billion.

It comes just after yesterday’s ONS figures showed wages rising at 3.6%, the fastest rate since 2008, while unemployment is at a 45-year low and inflation is steady at its target of 2%. Still waiting for Osborne’s “immediate and profound” economic shock…

July 17, 2019

Emmanuel Macron comes over all euro-sceptic…

“We ended the day on what we can call a failure. It’s a very bad image we are giving of the Council and Europe, no one can be satisfied with what happened over so many hours. Our credibility is profoundly tainted with these meetings that are too long and lead to nothing, we give an image of Europe that isn’t serious. We cannot hold talks with world leaders, in an ever more violent world, and be a club that meets at 28 without ever deciding anything.”

