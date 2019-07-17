PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South) (Lab)
Q2 Steve McCabe (Birmingham, Selly Oak) (Lab)
Q3 Sir Peter Bottomley (Worthing West) (Con)
Q4 Mrs Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Sunderland West) (Lab)
Q5 Paula Sherriff (Dewsbury) (Lab)
Q6 Sir Oliver Heald (North East Hertfordshire) (Con)
Q7 Mr Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall) (Lab)
Q8 John Spellar (Warley) (Lab)
Q9 Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West) (SNP)
Q10 Daniel Kawczynski (Shrewsbury and Atcham) (Con)
Q11 Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) (SNP)
Q12 Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North) (SNP)
Q13 Neil Gray (Airdrie and Shotts) (SNP)
Q14 John McNally (Falkirk) (SNP)
May’s second-last PMQs ever…