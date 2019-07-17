Labour Peers Declare Corbyn’s Party Is Not Safe For Jews in Full Page Guardian Ad

Sixty seven Labour Peers have taken the unprecedented step of taking out a full page advert in the Guardian today, condemning Jeremy Corbyn for turning a blind eye to anti-Semitism in his party.

The Labour Party welcomes everyone* irrespective of race, creed, age, gender identity, or sexual orientation. (*except, it seems, Jews)

The letter accuses the Labour Party Leader of failing “to defend our party’s anti-racist values.” It concludes that Mr. Corbyn has “failed the test of leadership.” This is a significant moment.

Read the letter and see the full list of signatories here: