British MEPs Hit Back at EU Parliament Stupidity

Today in the European Parliament the moderators of the session decided to pick the pettiest of fights with British MEPs. First they took issue with disillusioned Green MEP Magid Magid for wearing a hat, then they had a go at Scottish Brexit Party MEP Louis Stedman-Bryce for using the word “rubbish”. Seriously…

Neither of them were prepared to take it lying down, Magid laid into them and even had the Brexit Party MEPs applauding in support, before Stedman-Bryce pointed out the blatant hypocrisy of proscribing “rubbish” when the Lib Dems swanned around with “bollocks to Brexit” plastered all over themselves. Naturally they just cut his microphone off, EU democracy in action…