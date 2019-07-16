Labour and Lib Dem Education Policy Banned By EU Directive

Labour and Lib Dem parties will only be able to enact their policy of slapping VAT on independent schools if the UK leaves the EU. Article 132 of EU Directive 2006/112/EC compels member states to exempt a number of areas from Value Added Tax being levied on them, including “the provision of children’s or young people’s education, school or university education”. Controlling your own tax policy or being a member of the EU, you can’t have both…

UPDATE: It’s not just Labour and the Lib Dems who wanted to stick VAT on school fees. At least Gove wants to leave the EU as well…

Emmanuel Macron comes over all euro-sceptic…

“We ended the day on what we can call a failure. It’s a very bad image we are giving of the Council and Europe, no one can be satisfied with what happened over so many hours. Our credibility is profoundly tainted with these meetings that are too long and lead to nothing, we give an image of Europe that isn’t serious. We cannot hold talks with world leaders, in an ever more violent world, and be a club that meets at 28 without ever deciding anything.”

