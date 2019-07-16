Labour and Lib Dem Education Policy Banned By EU Directive

Labour and Lib Dem parties will only be able to enact their policy of slapping VAT on independent schools if the UK leaves the EU. Article 132 of EU Directive 2006/112/EC compels member states to exempt a number of areas from Value Added Tax being levied on them, including “the provision of children’s or young people’s education, school or university education”. Controlling your own tax policy or being a member of the EU, you can’t have both…

UPDATE: It’s not just Labour and the Lib Dems who wanted to stick VAT on school fees. At least Gove wants to leave the EU as well…