German satirist and slam poet turned MEP Nico Semsrott interrupted the EU Parliament’s session this morning to argue that MEPs should have to wear the logos of the companies that donate to them. He was wearing a prototype for what it could look like, naturally the EU honchos weren’t impressed…

Semsrott was elected to the European Parliament in June, after his satirical party ‘Die PARTEI’ received 2.4% of the vote. Should have been more.