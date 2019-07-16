Chris Williamson Expelled from MP of the Year Awards

People going to vote for the Patchwork Foundation’s MP of the Year Award this year were somewhat surprised to find none other than Chris Williamson as one of the nominees. The award is meant for MPs who have done their bit to stand up for disadvantaged and underrepresented communities. To be fair, Williamson has been a robust defender of anti-Semites…

However, it wasn’t to be and Williamson had to inform his heartbroken followers that his nomination had been vetoed. True to form, they’re already calling it a “witch hunt” and blaming it on “Hodge and her gang”, theforces working against you”, “#Zionists”, and “the cult”. Birds of a feather…

