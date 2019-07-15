Lib Dems’ ‘Climate Emergency’ Latest

The LibDems were one of the first parties to jump on board the “climate emergency” bandwagon, although they’ve not always managed to practice what they preach. This LibDem down in Leiston, Suffolk doesn’t seem to have got the memo either, they’ve plastered Lib Dem decals all over what appears to be a gas-guzzling 2004 Land Rover Discovery. Looks far too professional to just be a LibDem superfan, Guido suspects it is a local organiser of some sort…

The EU set a target of 130 g/km CO2 emissions in 2015, this is falling further to 95 g/km in 2021. Meanwhile the Lib Dem Land Rover is happily chugging out a whopping 284 g/km – three times the EU’s incoming target. Some “climate emergency”…

July 15, 2019 at 5:25 pm

Green News



Quote of the Day

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

