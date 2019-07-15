EU’s Galileo Satellites Have Broken Down

The EU’s Galileo navigation system, set up as a competitor to American GPS and much-trumpeted by Remainers, has now been broken since Friday. Users were sent an advisory notice instructing them to avoid the service. Meanwhile Guido has had no problems with GPS-powered Google Maps…

“UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, USERS EXPERIENCE A SERVICE OUTAGE. THE SIGNALS ARE NOT TO BE USED.”

It’s almost a surprise that no-one’s tried to blame Brexit yet, although given that many key parts of the system involve the UK, the EU may already be starting to regret its decision to freeze the UK out. Looks like Europe’s knock-off GPS wasn’t worth getting upset about after all…

July 15, 2019 at 1:46 pm

