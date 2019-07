Robert Colvile, who heads the Centre for Policy Studies, has set up a fundraiser in memory of his wife Andrea, who sadly lost her battle with auto-immune disease on Sunday. Colvile hopes to raise £50,000 to fund vital research into the disease, which is not well understood.

We want to raise money in Andrea’s memory to fund research into this disease – so that other mothers, and other families, don’t have to go through what we have.

Readers can contribute here.