Aside from the big disparities in social media following (Boris has six times the Twitter following of Hunt, 38 times his Facebook following) the real significant numbers are engagement. Brighton Cafe has crunched the numbers and found that the average Boris tweet is retweeted over 1,000 times, compared to just 104 times for Hunt. More significantly, Hunt had 10,475 Facebook interactions in June. Boris had 243,000. As far as social media is concerned, the race is already over…