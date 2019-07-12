May’s Parting Gift to the Nation: Another New Quango

Theresa May’s last-minute attempts to create some sort of political legacy have taken another predictably tedious turn today. In between hobbling the economy with a trillion pound bill and desperately trying to get Phil Hammond to turn on the spending taps, she’s now identified another integral piece of her legacy that was missing. A new quango.

She’s even managed to come up with a classic Thick of It-style name, the “Office for Tackling Injustices” (OfTI). It won’t actually be doing any tackling or even recommending policy, its purpose is just to “collect evidence” on various demographic discrepancies. Something which is already done by a wide range of costly government bodies and shouty taxpayer-funded third sector organisations…

The ONS, with an operating budget of over £200 million a year, tweeted ethnicity pay gap data which they already collect this morning in a subtle dig at May’s announcement. Yet May’s still determined to waste more taxpayers’ money on another vanity project that’s redundant before it even starts…