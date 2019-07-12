Toggle navigation
Anti Private School Labour MP Founded Private School Tutoring Company
4:58 pm
Harrington’s Watford Campaign Launch Descends into Acrimony
4:41 pm
Help Crowdfund Auto-Immune Disease Research In Memory of Andrea Colvile
4:15 pm
Banks Formally Files Libel Proceedings Against Carole Cadwalladr
4:05 pm
View All
Banks Formally Files Libel Proceedings Against Carole Cadwalladr
4:05 pm
Corbyn Schools His Outriders on How to Avoid the Media
Yesterday
Isabel Oakeshott Suing The Guardian For Defamation
‘Sky Sources’ Break Triesman Resignation… 20 Minutes After
BBC
View All
YouGov Debunks Claims of Large-Scale Tory ‘Entryism’
2:16 pm
Green MEP Discovers the Reality of Brussels
11:36 am
Aston Martin Boss: I’d Rather No Deal Than Drag Negotiations On
Yesterday
New Independent Group in Parliament Launches
View All
Cable Enjoys Summer Bash After Plugging Huawei
Clegg: ‘Absolutely No Evidence’ Russia Influenced Brexit
Government Cocks Up Porn Laws
Tory Leadership Cat-astrophe
View All
PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?
New Independent Group in Parliament Launches
Grieve Amendment Not Selected
Commons Executive Board to Recommend Scrapping MPs’ Exclusive Areas in Parliament
View All
Green MEP Discovers the Reality of Brussels
11:36 am
Retiree Killed By ‘Eco-Friendly’ Metal Straw
Yesterday
Jaguar Land Rover Announce Billion Pound Investment in UK
McDonnell Wants Radical Transformation to Socialist Economy
View All
Corbyn on Anti-Semitism Criticism: “It Doesn’t Bother Me… I Frankly Don’t Care”
Yesterday
Corbyn Schools His Outriders on How to Avoid the Media
Yesterday
Corbyn Supporter Calls Jewish Members “Wimps”
Yesterday
Is Labour Anti Semitic? BBC Panorama Highlights
Yesterday
View All
Friday Caption Contest (Best of Friends Edition)
Entries in the comments…
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
More
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
Tags:
Caption Contest
July 12, 2019 at 1:46 pm
Front Page
Next Story
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Seen Elsewhere
Piers Morgan Goes Gnostic
|
ConWoman
Why Homophobia Is On The Rise
| Douglas Murray
Darroch Failed to Adapt to Trump
| Fraser Nelson
Brexit’s African Opportunity
|
Comment Central
Formby Criticises ‘Irresponsible’ Watson
|
BBC
We Must Pull Back From Nuclear Precipice
| Dr. Moshe Kantor
Practical Plan for Legalising Cannabis
|
CapX
WWF-Backed Guards Raped & Tortured Villagers
|
Buzzfeed
How Much Worse Can it Get Before Labour MPs Act?
| Ian Austin
How Private Eye Lost Its Bite
|
UnHerd
Darroch Needlessly Politicised his Resignation
| Hugh Bennett
Labour’s Big Brexit Blunder
|
Comment Central
Labour is Courting Anti-Semites
|
ConWoman
Big Business Loves the Nanny State
|
CapX
Attenborough’s Dire Select Ctte Performance
|
Telegraph
Piers Morgan Goes Gnostic
|
ConWoman
Question Time:
Only One Brexiteer On Again
|
Express
How the Brexit Party Won the Internet
|
89up
Will New PM Be As Suspicious of Internet?
| Mark Wallace
Clegg Nails Coffin of Remain Conspiracies
| Hugh Bennett
Hastings v Boris: Who I’d Trust More
| Conrad Black
Carrie’s Neighbours’ Public Interest Defence
|
Mishcon
BBC Admit Maitlis ‘Not To Everyone’s Taste’
|
The Sun
Why Did the Media Ignore Kirklees Abuse Arrests
| Dan Hannan
Likely Six Month Delay to Porn Law
|
Parliament
Boris & Carrie Post Row Pictures
|
Mail
Boris Needs Policy Scrutiny
| Jeremy Hunt
BBC Review Vetting After Abdullah from Bristol
|
Press Gazette
Why Political Journalists Get It Wrong
| Helen Lewis
BoJo Can Give Britain Back its Mojo
| George Osborne
Darroch Failed to Adapt to Trump
| Fraser Nelson
Brexit’s African Opportunity
|
Comment Central
Labour’s Big Brexit Blunder
|
Comment Central
Darroch Infamous for Saying Brexit a “Disaster”
|
Spectator
Do Remainers Have Power to Stop No Deal?
| Nikki da Costa
Lib Dem Councillor Defects to Brexit Party
|
M.E.N.
May Considering Appointing New US Ambassador
|
Times
First Week in Brussels: Stitch Up and Betrayal
|
BrexBox
Merkel Suffers Third Shaking Bout
|
Sky News
Competing Factions in the Court of Boris
| Katy Balls
We Must Strip Power From Quangocrats
| Dan Hannan
Charles Michel Hellbent on Building EU Empire
|
Telegraph
Lazy Myth of ‘Boris the Bogeyman’
| Hugh Bennett
Boris Is The Right Man To Deliver Brexit
|
BrexitCentral
Hammond Offers May Cash for Brexit Block
|
Times
HP: Brexit No Significant Risk to Our Business
|
Register
Fully Automated Luxury Fantasy
| Robin Whitlock
How the Brexit Party Won the Internet
|
89up
Amazon Hiring 2,000 Techies in UK
|
Bloomberg
Will New PM Be As Suspicious of Internet?
| Mark Wallace
Clegg Nails Coffin of Remain Conspiracies
| Hugh Bennett
Likely Six Month Delay to Porn Law
|
Parliament
Astronomers Probing Uranus’ Icy Cold Ring
|
Metro
Porn Laws Delayed For Third Time
|
Sky News
World’s First Space Nation
| Lembit Opik
Turbocharge Britain With Broadband Revolution
| Boris
Brexit Party Wins Social Media War
|
Economist
Google Suspends Business With Huawei
|
Reuters
Approach to Social Tech Must be Smarter
|
Comment Central
May Still Trying to Push Huawei Through
|
Mail
Do Remainers Have Power to Stop No Deal?
| Nikki da Costa
TV Debate Sketch
|
Independent
Grieve’s Prorogation Plot Too Clever by Half
|
ConHome
Why I Fainted in the Lords
| Nicola Blackwood
Erskine May Online Will Demystify Parliament
|
The Times
Hunt’s An Embarrassed to Be Rich ‘Entrepreneur’
| Tom Peck
May Proves She Has Nothing for Everyone
| John Crace
Saving the Palace of Westminster
| Leadsom and Evans
Theresa May Offers No Defence At All
|
Independent
Of Course, Mrs May, It’s Labour’s Fault
|
Telegraph
Our Zombie Ministers
|
The Guardian
Request for Footage of MP’s Groping
|
Times
Hell Looks Like Where We Are Right Now
|
Guardian
Hell Hath no Fury Like a Eurocrat
|
The Times
Hell Has a Shelf for Functionaries of Brussels
|
Daily Mail
Practical Plan for Legalising Cannabis
|
CapX
WWF-Backed Guards Raped & Tortured Villagers
|
Buzzfeed
Attenborough’s Dire Select Ctte Performance
|
Telegraph
Kyoto, Paris and Total Failure to Cut CO2
|
ConWoman
Christopher Booker Obituary
|
Telegraph
May’s Cruel Green Aid Commitment
|
ConWoman
Germany’s Renewable Energy Plan is Failing
|
Forbes
Knifings Are About Drug Trade Control
|
Standard
Futile, Costly – UK’s Climate Change Policy
|
ConWoman
Stonehenge Tunnel is Profoundly Unconservative
|
CapX
The Cost of Eco-Toryism
| Ross Clark
May Blowing £1 Trillion on Mad Climate Policy
| Bjorn Lomborg
Don’t Believe the Malthusian Population Alarmists
|
Cato
Greens Won’t Save Planet, Capitalism Will
| Mark Littlewood
Climate Lost the ‘Climate Change Election’
|
Samizdata
Darroch Failed to Adapt to Trump
| Fraser Nelson
How Much Worse Can it Get Before Labour MPs Act?
| Ian Austin
Darroch Needlessly Politicised his Resignation
| Hugh Bennett
Interview: Why I Blew the Whistle on Labour
|
Guardian
Johnson 72%, Hunt 28%, 77% Voted Already
|
ConHome
Darroch Infamous for Saying Brexit a “Disaster”
|
Spectator
May Considering Appointing New US Ambassador
|
Times
First Week in Brussels: Stitch Up and Betrayal
|
BrexBox
Competing Factions in the Court of Boris
| Katy Balls
We Must Strip Power From Quangocrats
| Dan Hannan
Charles Michel Hellbent on Building EU Empire
|
Telegraph
Lazy Myth of ‘Boris the Bogeyman’
| Hugh Bennett
Hammond Offers May Cash for Brexit Block
|
Times
Grieve’s Prorogation Plot Too Clever by Half
|
ConHome
Not Job of Business to Advocate Against Brexit
| David Frost
Search
Tip offs:
0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com
Quote of the Day
Fiona Hill
says
…
“We failed.”
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
More
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
Sponsors
Guidogram: Sign up
SIGN UP
Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Judges Rule Boris Right About £350m
Owned & Published by Global & General Nominees Limited.
All Rights Reserved © 2004-2019.
Privacy Policy
/
About
/
Advertise on Guido
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.