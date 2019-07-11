Corbyn Supporter Calls Jewish Members “Wimps”

The first panellist to speak in the Victoria Derbyshire Programme’s debate on last night’s Panorama this morning declared Labour’s Jewish members who spoke out about their experiences of racism in the party to be “a bunch of wimps”. A member saying what some at the top of the party seem to be thinking…

Tags: ,
July 11, 2019 at 10:58 am

Seen Elsewhere