Corbyn Schools His Outriders on How to Avoid the Media

Corbyn’s outriders have been coming up with boringly predictable excuses for dodging their media appearances this morning, from Owen Jones ducking a Today Programme grilling after he “discovered my phone’s alarm no longer works” to Aaron Bastani who “missed his train” on the way to Politics Live. Luckily the unflappable Dawn Foster was on hand to step in for both of them…

'These miserable bad people' As journalists question @jeremycorbyn on anti-Semitism in the @UKLabour party, a lady starts shouting in Spanish as she escorts him to his car https://t.co/p8u9BINrFB pic.twitter.com/ShmkA3z1ni — ITV News (@itvnews) July 11, 2019

Now the Absolute Boy himself has shown them all how it’s done with this impressively original ruse to avoid the press pack outside his house this morning, sending a woman out ahead of him loudly speaking in Spanish and waving her arms around until he’s safely in his car. ¡Muy bien!

UPDATE: ITV have now translated the video. She seems to think it’s all a media witch hunt too…