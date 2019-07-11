Corbyn on Anti-Semitism Criticism: “It Doesn’t Bother Me… I Frankly Don’t Care”

A fresh video has been unearthed of Jeremy Corbyn apparently speaking at a Labour event last October. Corbyn gives his response to “some criticisms made of us in the right-wing media over the last Summer”. As in, the massive anti-Semitism and IHRA storm that raged around him all of last summer and has not gone away:

“It doesn’t bother me. Nothing keeps me awake at night anyway, I frankly don’t care.”

He then goes on to tell the enthusiastic crowd about how Labour will face “a lot of pressure from a lot of very very powerful forces”. Vintage Corbyn.

Hat-tip: The Golem