Aston Martin Boss: I’d Rather No Deal Than Drag Negotiations On

Remainers were busy laying into a recent article on CapX after it suggested that many businesses would actually “prefer the certainty of some short-term disruption for which both sides are now much better prepared, than continued dithering with no idea what will happen next.” No real-world boss could possibly be stupid enough to want that, obviously…

Except, err, the CEO of Aston Martin who just yesterday said exactly that:

“I’d rather leave with No Deal than drag negotiations on… Every time we have to prepare to leave it ties up working capital and brains on something that may or may not happen… “First and foremost I think we now need certainty. I think business was pretty clear that it would prefer a deal with free trade with Europe, and it is true we are looking at a cliff-edge without one, but at this stage a decision is better than no decision. “It’s not great, but we have modelled No Deal and run the scenarios. What we find harder to work with is goalposts that keep moving every six months. We need an outcome, and the truth is that we have debated our negotiating tactics in public, while the EU27 have worked with consensus and executed their negotiations brilliantly. Our Brexit strategy has been laughable.”

Just last month Aston Martin opened a brand new plant in South Wales which will eventually create over 3,000 jobs in local businesses and the supply chain. They’re also on the verge of securing a fresh £68 million in investment. Despite Brexit…