Amber Rudd: Gizza Job Bozza

Big shift from outspoken Remainer and Hunt supporter Amber Rudd who told TalkRADIO this morning she accepted that No Deal is “part of the armoury” in trying to get a better deal with the EU. Rudd still insists to JHB that a deal would be “so much better” but it’s a far cry from when she was adamant no deal would be a “disaster”.

Surely nothing to do with the fact that Boris has said that his cabinet will all have to be on board with his policy to leave the EU by 31st October, deal or no deal. It seems as Nick Boles says: “So she will let Boris Johnson drive her home after all – so long as it’s in a ministerial limo…”