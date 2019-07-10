UK Ambassador to US Kim Darroch Resigns

The UK’s ambassador to the US Kim Darroch has resigned after the Mail on Sunday’s explosive leaks. Darroch’s position had clearly become untenable after the Trump administration froze him out and Trump himself launched a barrage of tweets attacking him directly. Darroch says:

“Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.”

Particularly with Brexit going on, the realpolitik is that the UK needs an ambassador who can deal with the uniquely unpredictable and temperamental President of the US, not just an FCO box-ticker and lifelong Europhile. The manner in which Darroch was removed was certainly undignified. That doesn’t mean there aren’t potential replacements out there who would actually be much more suitable for the job…

Read Darroch’s resignation letter in full below: