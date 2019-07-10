UK Ambassador to US Kim Darroch Resigns

The UK’s ambassador to the US Kim Darroch has resigned after the Mail on Sunday’s explosive leaks. Darroch’s position had clearly become untenable after the Trump administration froze him out and Trump himself launched a barrage of tweets attacking him directly. Darroch says:
“Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.”
Particularly with Brexit going on, the realpolitik is that the UK needs an ambassador who can deal with the uniquely unpredictable and temperamental President of the US, not just an FCO box-ticker and lifelong Europhile. The way Darroch was forced out was certainly undignified, that doesn’t mean there aren’t potential replacements out there who would be much more suitable for the job…
Read Darroch’s resignation letter in full below:
Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador. I want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.
I am grateful to all those in the UK and the US, who have offered their support during this difficult few days. This has brought home to me the depth of friendship and close ties between our two countries. I have been deeply touched.
I am also grateful to all those with whom I have worked over the last four decades, particularly my team here in the US. The professionalism and integrity of the British civil service is the envy of the world. I will leave it full of confidence that its values remain in safe hands.