Lansman’s Extraordinary Attempt to Smear Anti-Semitism Whistleblowers

Corbyn’s outriders are continuing their all out pre-emptive war to try to discredit Labour’s anti-Semitism whistleblowers ahead of tonight’s Panorama exposé. Now it’s Momentum founder Jon Lansman who’s been wheeled out to make an extraordinary allegation against the whistleblowers, suggesting that they deliberately sabotaged Labour’s attempts to tackle anti-Semitism in order to make Corbyn look bad. Looks pretty defamatory if he doesn’t have any proof:

Momentum themselves have already put out an attack video against producer John Ware while Corbyn’s spokesman has been briefing heavily against the BBC. It’s a radical change from Corbyn’s past approach of putting out bland statements paying lip-service to tackling the problem. They are seriously worried…