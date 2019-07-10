Isabel Oakeshott Suing The Guardian For Defamation

Isabel Oakeshott is suing the The Guardian after it suggested that the way in which she got her agenda setting diplomatic cables scoop over the weekend was by sleeping with either Nigel Farage or Arron Banks. She has hired hardball lawyer Donal Blaney to secure the removal of the comments and an apology…

In the print version of an article by The Guardian’s John Crace, the paper published the line “Not least because the only way Isabel Oakeshott, the journalist who got the leaked emails, ever gets a scoop is if Nigel or Arron Banks slips it to her.” In the online version this read “Not least because the only way Isabel Oakeshott, the journalist who got the leaked emails, ever gets a scoop is if he or Arron Banks leave it conveniently tucked under her pillow.” Guido is sure he wasn’t talking about a tooth fairy situation…

It has now been changed a third time to “… the only way Isabel Oakeshott, the journalist who got the leaked emails, ever gets a scoop is if he or Arron Banks leave it conveniently to one side for her.” Not sure that is any better than slips it under the pillow. Now it sounds like a tip being left for a hooker.