Isabel Oakeshott Suing The Guardian For Defamation

Isabel Oakeshott is suing the The Guardian after it suggested that the way in which she got her agenda setting diplomatic cables scoop over the weekend was by sleeping with either Nigel Farage or Arron Banks. She has hired hardball lawyer Donal Blaney to secure the removal of the comments and an apology…
In the print version of an article by The Guardian’s John Crace, the paper published the line “Not least because the only way Isabel Oakeshott, the journalist who got the leaked emails, ever gets a scoop is if Nigel or Arron Banks slips it to her.” In the online version this read “Not least because the only way Isabel Oakeshott, the journalist who got the leaked emails, ever gets a scoop is if he or Arron Banks leave it conveniently tucked under her pillow.” Guido is sure he wasn’t talking about a tooth fairy situation…
It has now been changed a third time to “… the only way Isabel Oakeshott, the journalist who got the leaked emails, ever gets a scoop is if he or Arron Banks leave it conveniently to one side for her.” Not sure that is any better than slips it under the pillow. Now it sounds like a tip being left for a hooker.
- The Guardian must pay £3,000 towards Ms Oakeshott’s legal costs.
- The Article must be taken down, and no similar comments to those complained of in this letter must ever be published again by The Guardian and/or Mr Crace.
- An apology must be published, in terms to be agreed with Ms Oakeshott, through us, online, on social media and in the print edition of The Guardian in as prominent a place as the Article appeared.
- The Guardian must pay a sum to be agreed in damages to Ms Oakeshott to compensate her for the damage and distress that she has suffered as a result of the Article and the comments complained of.
They have until 4pm on Friday to comply, otherwise legal proceedings will be commenced…