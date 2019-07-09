Trump Doubles Down on “Very Stupid” Ambassador and “Foolish” May

It’s popcorn time again as Trump continues to rip up every page of the diplomatic rulebook in response to the Kim Darroch leaks:

Say what you really think, Donald!

People: / /
July 9, 2019 at 1:03 pm

Seen Elsewhere

Judges Rule Boris Right About £350m Judges Rule Boris Right About £350m