‘Sky Sources’ Break Triesman Resignation… 20 Minutes After BBC

The evergreen “Sky Sources” have delivered another scoop right on time – this time they’ve managed to break the news of Lord Triesman’s resignation from Labour a mere 21 minutes after BBC Newsnight actually broke the story. With a copy of Triesman’s resignation letter in full…

Labour’s former general secretary resigned in protest at Labour’s “institutional anti-Semitism”, saying that Labour is “no longer a safe political environment for Jewish people or other opponents of anti-Semitism”. Former Labour Health Minister Lord Darzi has confirmed his resignation from the party to Newsnight too. It’s one thing for Sky to be behind the curve, citing “Sky Sources” when the story has been out in the public domain in full for over twenty minutes is just comical…

UPDATE: Former President of the Royal College of Physicians Lord Turnberg has also resigned from the Labour Party. Corbyn’s week going from dire to truly abject…

July 9, 2019 at 3:22 pm

