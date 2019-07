Simon Franks’ political party has finally launched, after months of delays. First touted as a movement with access to more than £50 million in funding, Guido hears that over £500,000 has been poured into the venture. Originally registered as ‘United for Change’, the party has now been re-branded as ‘The United Party’. Judging by how well Change UK went, Guido looks forward to more of UP’s no doubt brief antics…