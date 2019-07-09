Labour Planning Big Policy Announcement for Thursday

Guido has got wind that Labour have a big policy announcement in the pipeline planned for Thursday morning. An event is being considered in Jeremy Corbyn’s backyard of Islington to roll out a nice uncontroversial policy on… rent controls. It’s almost like there might be something happening on Wednesday night that they want to get a row going to distract from…

Rent controls have led to sharp increases in rents or dramatic declines in the quantity and quality of rental accommodation pretty much everywhere they’ve been introduced. Not that this has deterred Sadiq Khan who’s pledged to make them a core part of his 2020 re-election platform. Despite them not even being within the Mayor’s authority to impose…

On the area he does have authority over – building affordable houses – he hasn’t even reached 30% of his 116,000 target despite receiving a £4.82 billion grant. Maybe he wouldn’t need to be considering daft policies like this if he got on with his actual job…

Guido hears that Labour had originally been planning to roll out this widely discredited policy in May before it was unexpectedly delayed. Funny how it might be resurfacing this week of all weeks…